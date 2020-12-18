STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC to resume full services today

KSRTC buses used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  KSRTC will resume operation of all its services from December 18. A directive in this regard has been given by KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar to all unit officers. The CMD, however, said that it would take another week to resume full operation of its fleet. The relay services of fast passengers and super fast services will continue, he said. Under the system, fast passengers will operate till the adjacent district whereas superfast service can operate in four connected districts. Apart from regular service, the KSRTC has been operating bus-on-demand. 

Christmas special Bengaluru services 

KSRTC will operate special inter-state services between Kerala and Bengaluru from December 21 to January 4. There will also be Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram services 
during this period. The schedule is as follows 

Bengaluru-Kozhikode (Super Deluxe) via Mananthavady, Kutta - 9.20 pm 
Bengaluru-Kozhikode (Super Deluxe) via Mananthavady, Kutta - 9.45 pm 
Bengaluru-Kozhikode (Super Deluxe) via Mananthavady, Kutta - 10.15 pm 
Bengaluru-Thrissur (Super Deluxe) via Palakkad, Salem - 7.25 pm 
Bengaluru-Ernakulam (Super Deluxe) via Palakkad, Salem - 6.40 pm 
Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram (Super Deluxe) via Palakkad, Salem - 6 pm 
Bengaluru-Kottayam  (Super Deluxe) via Palakkad, Salem - 6.15 pm 
Bengaluru-Kannur (Super Deluxe) via Iritty, Mattannur - 10.10 pm 
Bengaluru-Kannur (Super Deluxe) via Iritty, Koottupuzha - 11 pm
Bengaluru-Payyannur (Super Deluxe) via Cherupuzha - 10.15 pm
Bengaluru-Sultan Bathery (Super Deluxe) via Mysuru - 11.55 pm 
Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram (Super Deluxe) via Trichy, Madurai, Nagercoil - 5 pm

