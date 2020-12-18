Miniature solar train at Veli attracts many tourists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the solar energy-driven miniature train at Veli Tourist Village has become a major attraction for tourist from the state. During weekends, the village is seeing a huge influx of tourists who are keen to enjoy the ride. Veli is situated nearly 12 kilometers away from the city. A few weeks into its launch, around 3,000 train tickets have already been sold. For adults, the ticket rate is Rs 50 and for children between 5 to 11 years of age, the ticket is priced at Rs 30. The train endeavour is part of the Rs 60 crore-Kerala tourism department project aimed at elevating the facilities at the Veli tourist village.

Ajith S, a native of Kollam, who recently visited the tourist village with his family, said that the train was the highlight of their trip to the tourist village. It was a wonderful experience and the train was maintained well. Limited people were allowed for each trip to maintain social distancing.

The miniature train is being operated by the Kerala State Tourfed, the apex body of the federation of the tourism cooperative societies. The train can accommodate around 48 people at a time. It has three coaches with four compartments, each having a capacity to accommodate about four persons.

“The train starts its journey from the station situated near KTDC restaurant at Veli and covers a distance of 2.2km during a 20-minute trip. It makes nearly 10 trips in a day, starting at 9am. Following the Covid-19 protocol, 24 people are allowed in one trip,” said an official from Tourfed.

He also added that the Veli tourist village has been added to the Ananthavismayam package of Tourfed which conducts one-day tours around the major landmarks in Thiruvananthapuram. Modelled on a vintage steam locomotive with artificial steam spouting from the engine, the miniature train with a traditional style station house also lets you enjoy other major scenic attractions.