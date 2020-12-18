STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Miniature solar train at Veli attracts many tourists

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the solar energy-driven miniature train at Veli Tourist Village has become a major attraction for tourist from the state.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Huge rush at the Veli Tourist Village to ride the miniature solar train (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the solar energy-driven miniature train at Veli Tourist Village has become a major attraction for tourist from the state. During weekends, the village is seeing a huge influx of tourists who are keen to enjoy the ride. Veli is situated nearly 12 kilometers away from the city. A few weeks into its launch, around 3,000 train tickets have already been sold. For adults, the ticket rate is Rs 50 and for children between 5 to 11 years of age, the ticket is priced at Rs 30. The train endeavour is part of the Rs 60 crore-Kerala tourism department project aimed at elevating the facilities at the Veli tourist village.

Ajith S, a native of Kollam, who recently visited the tourist village with his family, said that the train was the highlight of their trip to the tourist village. It was a wonderful experience and the train was maintained well. Limited people were allowed for each trip to maintain social distancing.

The miniature train is being operated by the Kerala State Tourfed, the apex body of the federation of the tourism cooperative societies. The train can accommodate around 48 people at a time. It has three coaches with four compartments, each having a capacity to accommodate about four persons. 

“The train starts its journey from the station situated near KTDC restaurant at Veli and covers a distance of 2.2km during a 20-minute trip. It makes nearly 10 trips in a day, starting at 9am. Following the Covid-19 protocol, 24 people are allowed in one trip,” said an official from Tourfed. 

He also added that the Veli tourist village has been added to the Ananthavismayam package of Tourfed which conducts one-day tours around the major landmarks in Thiruvananthapuram.  Modelled on a vintage steam locomotive with artificial steam spouting from the engine, the miniature train with a traditional style station house also lets you enjoy other major scenic attractions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veli Tourist Village
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp