No high hopes for new Aruvikkara water treatment plant

The new 75 mld water treatment plant in Aruvikkara, that is set to become operational soon, is supposed to resolve the city's long-pending water crisis.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:57 PM

Water treatment

For representational purposes

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the works on the new 75 mld water-treatment plant at Aruvikkara is gathering pace, residents of prime areas of the city like Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam and Pattom are sceptical of it resolving their long-pending water woes. However, technical experts and people’s representatives claim it will bring a change

The new 75 mld water treatment plant in Aruvikkara, that is set to become operational soon, is supposed to resolve the city's long-pending water crisis. However, residents who have been approaching authorities for a long time seeking a permanent solution, hardly think the new plant will bring any changes. It will adjoin the existing 74 mld, 84 mld and 72 mld plants in Aruvikkara. Areas such as Kanaka Nagar and Devaswom Board Junction in Nanthancode, Lenin Nagar in Palayam, Jawahar Nagar in Kowdiar and Mangalam Lane, Marasa Lane, and PTP Nagar in Sasthamangalam have always been haunted by water shortage. 

Express Illustration

“We have been struggling with unavailability of drinking water for years now. KWA officials claim that they have been supplying water for at least four hours daily, but that is almost useless at odd hours like 3am. Interestingly, flats and apartments nearby receive water round the clock,” said Vijayakumari P K, a resident at Sasthamangalam. 

She has little hope that the new 75 mld plant at Aruvikkara will make a difference. “Though authorities claim that city residents will get additional 5 mld water, chances of this actually happening is less. When we brought up the issue earlier, authorities suggested we construct an underground tank. But, not all residents can afford that.

Also, houses are packed next to each other, and there is a space constraint too,” she says.  Another resident at Jawahar Nagar highlighted that many residents, especially senior citizens, find it difficult to fetch water from the tankers. “Staying here for the past 25 years, I had never faced a shortage like this in the last three years. When we enquired further, we learned that water was being diverted to other areas,” said the resident.

According to Jayadevan Nair, general secretary, Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvananthapuram, several complaints regarding water shortage have already come to his notice. 
“When questioned, they claim that the situation will be better when various drinking water projects are implemented,” he says. The issue is as bad in areas like Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Thirumala and Nemom. 

Authorities positive of outcome
According to Noushad A, executive engineer, head works division, Aruvikkara, there is a shortage of nearly 20 mld water in the city areas. “Also, since the plant is operating round the clock, there are chances of breakdowns and routine maintenance . When this happens, many parts of the city face partial disruption of water supply. This problem will be solved once the new 75 mld plant becomes operational with additional supply of water.” Since the new plant is connected to the existing three water-treatment plants, a crisis at various corners of the city and observatory will be solved, claims Noushad. 

The 74 MLD water treatment plant at Aruvikkara

“Even the elevated regions will have ample supply. Once the plant is commissioned, a major portion will be given to Thirumala zone, so that residents of Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam and Kowdiar who have been facing acute water shortage can get enough water supply. Another portion will fall under Peroorkada and cater to other parts of the city,” he added. 

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, who recently visited Aruvikkara to review the progress of the work also affirms that the 75 mld plant will help solve the water woes of  the capital city. “The water from the plant will also be pumped to Kudappanakunnu as part of the Rs 36 crore-Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) drinking water project. Electricity connection has already been established by KSEB at Aruvikkara,” said the MLA.

Stream of projects
The drought of 2017 prompted KWA to revive its water supply projects, thereby birthing the Neyyar water supply project, which aims to ensure an additional 100 mld a day to city residents. Apart from the 75 mld treatment plant at Aruvikkara, the 120 mld Neyyar water supply project will provide 100 mld to the city and 20 mld to local panchayats. A scheme assisted by Asian Development Bank to ensure round-the-clock water supply is also in the pipeline.

In a nutshell

  • The 75 mld plant is being constructed using the Central government’s fund from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)
  • 50 per cent of the project cost, nearly Rs 60 crore is being borne by the central government and the remaining collectively by the state government and city corporation. 
  • The plant is part of the Rs 56 Crore Neyyar water project
  • Envisages a daily supply of 120 million litres of water to city residents, apart from the supply by the existing 74, 84 and 72 mld plants.
TAGS
Aruvikkara Water treatment plant
