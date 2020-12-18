Traders extend solidarity with farmers protest 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers’ protest that has lasted several weeks now. The Palayam area committee of the Samiti, on Thursday, took out a march to mark theri protest against the three farm laws which were passed by the Parliament in September.

Hundreds of members under the Palayam area committee took part in the protest. The protest march which began from the Palayam Market culminated at Palayam Marty’s Square.

Samiti C S Ratheesh, area secretary of the said that the various area committees of KVVES will organise similar protests in the coming days to protest the antifarmers bill. He said thatit’s high time the centre withdraw the bills and end the farmers’ protest.