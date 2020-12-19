309 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many AS 309 people tested positive for Covid-19, while 273 people recovered from the disease in the district on Friday.

The district also reported five Covid deaths taking the toll to 612. The deceased are Divakaran, 84, of Chowara; Omana Amma, 65, of Vembayam; Sukumar Babu, 72, of Kulathoor; Thulasi, 69, of Nemom and Thangam, 60, of Vellayani. At present, the district has 3,430 active cases. Among the newly-infected, 176 people, including three health workers, contracted the disease through contact. As many as 1,571 people with Covid-19 symptoms have been put under observation.