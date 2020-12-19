Arattu as part of  Alpashi festival held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arattu ceremony as part of the Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple was held on Friday evening. This year, the ritual was conducted at the Padmatheertham pond due to Covid-19 protocol. Usually, it is held on the Sangumugham beach. Temple thantri led the ritual in which the idols of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy, Lord Narasimha and Lord Sree Krishna were given a ritualistic bath.

The idol of Sree Padmanabhaswamy being bathed

in the Padmatheertham pond as part of the arattu

during the Alpashi festival at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy

temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

The festival will conclude with the arattu kalasham ritual on Saturday morning. This year, the annual Painguni and Alpashy festivals of the temple were postponed due to the Covid situation.

The festival, which was to be held in October, was postponed after some temple staff tested positive. The festivals of four other temples – Sree Parasuramaswamy temple at Thiruvallam, Naduvath Vishnu temple, Cheriya Udeswaram and Arakathu Devi temple – were also postponed.