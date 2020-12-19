‘Reduce night watchmen’s work hours before Mar 31’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the state government to reduce the work hours of government-employed night watch guards, who have to work for at least 16 hours at a stretch for six days a week at present, before March 31. Though the file seeking a reform to the guard’s hectic work schedule was forwarded to the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department in 2017, it has remained ‘under consideration’ ever since.

Calling this bureaucratic delay a human rights violation, SHRC chairperson Justice Antony Dominic urged the government on Friday to resolve the guards’ long-standing demand to ease their hectic work schedule as soon as possible.

The SHRC also urged the government to take a final call based on the order issued by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal on March 22, 2017. “The night watch guards were appointed from the rank list of last grade servants. The duty time of attenders and other servants, who were also selected from the same rank list, is only eight hours,” it said.