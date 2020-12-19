Water supply to be hit in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply will be stopped to various parts of the city from 9am till 11pm on Saturday. The KWA said it was to facilitate the inter-connection of the new 75 MLD treatment plant at Aruvikkara with the main pipe catering to the city. Supply will be normal in low-lying areas by Sunday morning and others by night.

Areas under the KWA sections of Peroorkada, Kowdiar, Pongummoodu, Kazhakoottam will be totally affected. They include Vazhayila, Indira Nagar, Peroorkada, Oolampara, HLL, Mental Health Hospital, Swamy Nagar, Soorya Nagar, Pipinmoodu, Jawahar Nagar, Golf Links, Kowdiar, Devaswom Board Junction, Cliff House, Nanthancode, Kuravankonam, Charachira, Plamoodu, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, Goureesapattom, Paruthipara, Muttada, Amabalamukku, Choozhampala, Mukkola, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Sreekaryam, Engineering College, Gandhipuram, Chempazhanthi, Powdikonam, Keraladityapuram, Manvila, Manakkunnu, Alathara, Cheruvakkal, Njandoorkonam, Thripadapuram, Chenkottukonam, Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, CRPF Camp, Pallipuram, Pottakuzhi, Murinjapalam, Kumarapuram, Medical College, RCC, Sree Chitra Quarters, Pulayanarkotta Hospital, Kumarapuram, Kannammoola, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar and Pongummoodu.Areas under Palayam and Pattoor sections of the KWA will be partially affected.