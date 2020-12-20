Beta Group to support 25 start-ups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 new start-up companies in the country will now get world-class incubatory support thanks to ‘Beta Project 25’, an ambitious venture undertaken by Beta Group, a leading multinational business group. Beta Group is undertaking the project to mark the birth anniversary of its former chairman and founder Rajan Pillai, on December 21.

Pillai, known as the biscuit king of Asia, had passed away 25 years ago. Beta Group will support and sustain the 25 new start-ups or entrepreneur companies over the next 25 years. The application is available online on the website http://www.betaproject25.com/.