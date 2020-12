By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Saturday recorded 363 fresh cases of Covid- 19, while 315 patients recovered. Four Covid deaths were also confirmed on the day.

Of the new cases, 291 were contact transmission cases and four were health workers. A total of 1,606 persons were brought under surveillance on the day. A total of 23,353 are under home quarantine and 109 in institutional quarantine.