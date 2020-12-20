Final discussions on to select heads of LSGs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a day left for the swearing- in ceremony of elected members of local self-governments in the state, political parties are holding final discussions to decide who would helm the local bodies. In the city corporation, the mayor probables are Jameela Sreedharan, who contested from Peroorkada ward and Gayathri Babu of Vanchiyoor ward while A G Oleena, who was one of the mayor probables for the Left, who contested from Kunnukuzhy ward – which was the sitting seat of LDF – lost to UDF candidate Mary Pushpam A.

Pushpalatha S, another mayor probable of the LDF who contested from Nedumcaud ward, lost to BJP for the first time in her sitting ward. In the case of Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president post, Suresh Kumar who won from Malayinkeezhu division is the likely candidate.

He is CPM’s Nemom area committee member. Earlier he was district panchayat member and last time chairperson of Nemom block panchayat standing committee. Since CPM has a majority in the district panchayat, the party is likely to keep both the positions – president and vice-president – with it.

In municipalities

Among the municipalities, the Neyyattinkara municipality is likely to be headed by P K Rajamohanan of LDF. Though the mandate is a hung council, LDF is confident of retaining power in the municipality. At Nedumangad municipality, LDF has got a clear majority and hence two women candidates are frontrunners for the post of chairperson. Since the post is reserved for scheduled caste women, Sreeja T and Sreekala are likely to be the frontrunners. Sources said the party is in discussions to select the chairperson.

In Attingal municipality, S Kumari, former municipal chairperson, and S Sheeja of LDF are likely to be the contenders for the chairperson post. At Varkala municipality, senior CPM leader K M Laji is likely to be the candidate for the chairman candidate. Meanwhile, CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan told TNIE that the party leadership has not decided on any of the mayor or chairperson probables. “We have not decided so far about mayor or chairperson candidates. We will discuss it in the coming days,” he said.

