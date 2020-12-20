KSRTC loses out as unauthorised parallel bus rides make a killing

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inter-city private bus service which became popular among office-going regular passengers since initial days of easing of lockdown restriction will continue to thrive even after KSRTC decided to limp back to full scale operations. Though it is illegal to operate private contract services without specific authorisation, the popularity enjoyed by these services among office-going passengers has led to them thriving at the cost of KSRTC.

Only KSRTC buses are allowed to operate on routes specified as nationalised. Private buses are allowed to operate as stage carriers by obtaining permits in non-nationalised routes. The private buses will have to pay higher taxes and other fees to operate as contract carriers. Despite restrictions, the unauthorised parallel services continue to remain popular even after KSRTC started increasing its services. “The private buses operate only for a group of regular passengers.

Hence there is a feeling of safety during pandemic. The crew is courteous and they also offer a flat discount. Good music throughout the journey definitely adds to the comfort,” said a passenger who regularly commutes to office between Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram. The private contract carriage operators started the bus-on demand (BonD), an exclusively pre-booked service to pick up and drop regular passengers, long before KSRTC came up with its own brand of similar service in July.

“There was a demand for regular service in the absence of enough KSRTC buses and trains,” said an intercity operator based in Karunagapally. He operates buses to Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. The passengers’ groups have started an arrangement with the bus operators to provide them regular service. The communications are made using WhatsApp.

“We used to organise the private bus service to office in groups. However, we switched to KSRTC when it started the BonD service,” said Liyons S, secretary of Friends on Rails, a rail passenger organisation. “The private buses do get regular passengers and sometimes are even ready to travel by standing. At the same time KSRTS BonD service takes passengers on the way to fill the seats.”

The MVD, KSRTC and police had formed joint squads to nab unauthorised bus operators and penalise them with fines. But acute travel difficulties in the absence of enough buses and trains for Secretariat staff made the Chief Secretary to stop penalising the buses operated for the staff. In November, the Transport Secretary had issued another order asking special service operators to obtain authorisation from MVD. However the squad is yet to be reconstituted even when the parallel operators are thriving.