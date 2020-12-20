SAI LNPCE organises ‘Fit India Cyclothon’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fit India Movement under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has organised ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ all over the country this month. As part of the Kerala chapter, SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNPCE) in Thiruvananthapuram organised the event in association with Kerala Cycling Association on Saturday.

Balram Kumar Upadhyay, City Police Commissioner was the chief guest of the function and he flagged off the event at 7 am.

A total of 30 cycling trainees participated in the Cyclothon. The event started from Kowdiar square, passed through Vellayambalam, Museum and culminated at Central Stadium covering a total distance of approximately four kilometres.

The programme was conducted as per the SOP guidelines issued by the State Health Department and SAI.

G Kishore, Principal Director SAI LNCPE Region; Rajeev, Secretary Kerala Olympic Association; Sudheer, president , District State Sports Council; Najumudeen, I/C SAI NCOE; Deepak Sabu, Assistant director SAI LNCPE were present in the occasion. Fit India Cyclothon can be organised by cycling groups, schools, colleges, organisations, councils, panchayats, corporations, socie