Motorists on NH 66 hardly keep left

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Though the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Kovalam has a four-lane traffic system, many motorists refuse to stick to the lanes, causing nasty accidents on the stretch. Though the track on the right close to the median should be used only to overtake, one can often see motorists speeding through this lane

Watching the increase in the number of private vehicles on road following the pandemic, city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay released a circular in November stating that motorists should use the track close to the median on the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Kovalam for overtaking only. He had warned that strict action will be taken against motorists who disrupt the lane system on the four-lane road.

However, according to Arun Raj, ACP, traffic South, many motorists continue to violate the system. Around 20-25 motorists are daily being apprehended for the violation. Right now, the traffic police are charging a final of `250 for the misconduct. “Most people are ignorant about the lane rules and end up using the track on the right. Slow-moving heavy vehicles mostly use this track. This forces motorists to use the left track for overtaking other vehicles, leading to collision and accidents,” said Arun Raj.

He added that they have communicated the situation to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials. NHAI has agreed to place boards on the stretch displaying the ‘always keep left’ message.

“It will take time for people to be aware of the system. According to NHAI officials, an ideal lane traffic system is a six-lane one. Since we only have two tracks on either side instead of three, motorists ought to use the one on the right to move faster. We are planning to make motorists more aware of the dangers of violating the system,” said an official.

Traffic police officials are conducting awareness initiatives for the past one month. They have distributed pamphlets to motorists in Vazhamuttom, Kumarichantha and Enchakkal along the NH stretch. “It isn’t practical to deploy a squad and catch the violators. Heavy vehicles could be tracked and penalised as they mostly use the wrong track. If lives are lost during the rush of a police checking, the blame would be on our methods,” said Arun.

According to Samson Mathew, director, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), many motorists feel that it is safe to ride on the right lanes. “That actually invites more accidents. More awareness is necessary so people can practise safe driving. There are many intersections on the NH and vehicles taking a U-turn could be in danger due to vehicles speeding on the wrong track.

A long-term solution is to provide an additional lane on the left for two-wheeler riders. This could reduce traffic and the number of accidents. Developed countries strictly follow lane traffic system. We need that here too,” he added.

