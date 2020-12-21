STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Motorists on NH 66 hardly keep left

However, according to Arun Raj, ACP, traffic South, many motorists continue to violate the system. Around 20-25 motorists are daily being apprehended for the violation.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

A view of traffic on Kazhakoottam-Kovalam stretch of NH 66 at Aakkulam | B P Deepu

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Though the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Kovalam has a four-lane traffic system, many motorists refuse to stick to the lanes, causing nasty accidents on the stretch. Though the track on the right close to the median should be used only to overtake, one can often see motorists speeding through this lane

Watching the increase in the number of private vehicles on road following the pandemic, city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay released a circular in November stating that motorists should use the track close to the median on the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Kovalam for overtaking only. He had warned that strict action will be taken against motorists who disrupt the lane system on the four-lane road.

However, according to Arun Raj, ACP, traffic South, many motorists continue to violate the system. Around 20-25 motorists are daily being apprehended for the violation. Right now, the traffic police are charging a final of `250 for the misconduct. “Most people are ignorant about the lane rules and end up using the track on the right. Slow-moving heavy vehicles mostly use this track. This forces motorists to use the left track for overtaking other vehicles, leading to collision and accidents,” said Arun Raj.

 He added that they have communicated the situation to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials. NHAI has agreed to place boards on the  stretch displaying the ‘always keep left’ message. 
“It will take time for people to be aware of the system. According to NHAI officials, an ideal lane traffic system is a six-lane one. Since we only have two tracks on either side instead of three, motorists ought to use the one on the right to move faster. We are planning to make motorists more aware of the dangers of violating the system,” said an official.

Traffic police officials are conducting awareness initiatives for the past one month. They have distributed pamphlets to motorists in Vazhamuttom, Kumarichantha and Enchakkal along the NH stretch. “It isn’t practical to deploy a squad and catch the violators. Heavy vehicles could be tracked and penalised as they mostly use the wrong track. If lives are lost during the rush of a police checking, the blame would be on our methods,” said Arun. 

According to Samson Mathew, director, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), many motorists feel that it is safe to ride on the right lanes. “That actually invites more accidents. More awareness is necessary so people can practise safe driving. There are many intersections on the NH and vehicles taking a U-turn could be in danger due to vehicles speeding on the wrong track. 
A long-term solution is to provide an additional lane on the left for two-wheeler riders. This could reduce traffic and the number of accidents. Developed countries strictly follow lane traffic system. We need that here too,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp