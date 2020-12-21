Private hospital staffer in Thiruvananthapuram held for stealing gold chain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police have arrested a 43-year-old woman staffer of a private hospital for allegedly stealing gold chain from a patient'’s bystander. Sreelatha of Neyyattinkara was arrested for stealing five sovereigns of gold chain belonging to the mother of a Kattakkada native, who was admitted for delivery.

According to the police, the gold chain was concealed inside the pillow cover while the woman was sleeping. Next morning, the woman noticed that the gold chain was missing and informed the police. The police questioned the hospital staff, including Sreelatha, but they denied any involvement.

Later, the police came to know that Sreelatha had tried to sell the gold in a prominent jewellery. She later sold the gold to a jewellery based in Neyyattinkara. On the basis of this tip off, police questioned Sreelatha and when cornered with evidences, she confessed to the crime. The woman was produced before a local court and has been remanded.