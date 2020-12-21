Proposals for film festival handbook invited

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite the uncertainties surrounding the conduct of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the Kerala State Chalachitra academy, the organiser of the festival, is going ahead with the preparations. The Academy has invited proposals for Festival Handbook and Signature Film. The festival is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 19.

Those interested in submitting the proposals for the handbook should handle the content, layout and organisation of the book. The deadline for submitting proposals is by 3pm on January 10. Proposal for the 25th IFFK Signature Film has to be submitted by 3pm on January 5.

Those interested should come up with ideas which can be conveyed in 30 seconds, and present it alongside an estimate of the production budget. For details -0471-2756622, 2755322. Proposals should be sent to Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Sathyan Smarakam, Kinfra Film and Video Park, Sainik School PO, Thiruvananthapuram -695585.