Second phase of  project  launched to help unemployed techies get jobs

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The pandemic has transformed many sectors positively. However, it has also created job loss and unemployment like never before. ‘Support and Survive IT’ (SSIT), an initiative launched by TechnoparkToday, a platform for IT professionals, aims to support those who were laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to find a new job. Over 800 IT professionals from across the state have registered themselves for the initiative.

SSIT, which has helped 37 candidates find suitable jobs, has now launched the second phase of the initiative — SSIT 2.0, in association with ITParkJobs and FutureMug, a Technopark-based startup. The portal allows applicants to connect with global recruitment platforms. The second phase will not only focus on helping those who lost jobs due to Covid-19, but also help those who had a career break due to personal, professional or health reasons.

“Many lost their livelihood because foreign customers declined offers and funds got delayed due to the crisis. There are two categories of candidates — those who left their jobs and were waiting to get a call from another company and those who lost employment due to the Covid-19 crisis. During the first phase of the initiative, we got a lot of requests and over 800 registered themselves on the platform. This time, we are also including applicants who had a break in their career and are now looking for jobs,” said Renjith Ramachnadran from TechnoparkToday.

“We are trying to take this initiative to a higher level. FutureMug will help provide the necessary tools. The details of the candidates are shared with Technopark, Cyberpark, Infopark and other IT companies. The candidates will get personalised assistance to find a new job, career guidance, necessary technical training to upskill themselves,” he said.

This initiative will also help manage the profile of the candidates and screen them and conduct interviews virtually. “This will make it easier for the companies to look for the right candidate,” he said. During the first phase, a counselling session was also provided to the techies who were facing stress and trauma from job loss. More than seven people were provided counselling to overcome psychological problems.

A virtual job festival will be organised during the first week of January as part of the initiative. Providing an open platform for employers and employees to interact and provide each other growth opportunities is also in the pipeline. “We also plan to extend the initiative to other cities like Bengaluru and Chennai,” said Renjith.