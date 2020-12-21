STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Second phase of  project  launched to help unemployed techies get jobs

The pandemic has transformed many sectors positively.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The pandemic has transformed many sectors positively. However, it has also created job loss and unemployment like never before. ‘Support and Survive IT’ (SSIT), an initiative launched by TechnoparkToday, a platform for IT professionals, aims to support those who were laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to find a new job. Over 800 IT professionals from across the state have registered themselves for the initiative.

SSIT, which has helped 37 candidates find suitable jobs, has now launched the second phase of the initiative — SSIT 2.0, in association with ITParkJobs and FutureMug, a Technopark-based startup. The portal allows applicants to connect with global recruitment platforms. The second phase will not only focus on helping those who lost jobs due to Covid-19, but also help those who had a career break due to personal, professional or health reasons.

“Many lost their livelihood because foreign customers declined offers and funds got delayed due to the crisis. There are two categories of candidates — those who left their jobs and were waiting to get a call from another company and those who lost employment due to the Covid-19 crisis. During the first phase of the initiative, we got a lot of requests and over 800 registered themselves on the platform. This time, we are also including applicants who had a break in their career and are now looking for jobs,” said Renjith Ramachnadran from TechnoparkToday.

“We are trying to take this initiative to a higher level. FutureMug will help provide the necessary tools. The details of the candidates are shared with Technopark, Cyberpark, Infopark and other IT companies. The candidates will get personalised assistance to find a new job, career guidance, necessary technical training to upskill themselves,” he said. 

This initiative will also help manage the profile of the candidates and screen them and conduct interviews virtually. “This will make it easier for the companies to look for the right candidate,” he said. During the first phase, a counselling session was also provided to the techies who were facing stress and trauma from job loss. More than seven people were provided counselling to overcome psychological problems.

A virtual job festival will be organised during the first week of January as part of the initiative. Providing an open platform for employers and employees to interact and provide each other growth opportunities is also in the pipeline. “We also plan to extend the initiative to other cities like Bengaluru and Chennai,” said Renjith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp