Thiruvananthapuram: Autorickshaw turns turtle, two die

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons died and two others sustained injuries after an autorickshaw turned turtle at Kurisumala near Vellarada on Sunday morning. The deceased are Suma, 47, and Radhamani, 61.

The driver, Parameswaran, and passenger, Sujith Kumar, are undergoing treatment at Parassala Taluk Hospital. The four were from Kurumkutty, near Parassala. According to Vellarada police, the four were on their way back after seeing a prospective bride for Sujith in Kurisumala when the accident happened.

The proposal had come via Suma and Radhamani. “The autorickshaw lost its control while descending a steep hill and overturned, causing the deaths,” said a police officer. Their bodies have been shifted to Medical College Hospital for conducting autopsy.