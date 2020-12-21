STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram district records 333 new COVID-19 cases, 315 recoveries

 The district on Sunday saw 333 people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 240 contracted the infection through local transmission and three were health workers.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district on Sunday saw 333 people testing positive for COVID-19, of whom 240 contracted the infection through local transmission and three were health workers. Three more succumbed to the illness on the day.

Meanwhile, 315 patients recovered from the disease. At present, there are 3,485 active cases in the district. Around 1,768 people were brought under surveillance on the day. A total of 23,385 people are under home quarantine and 109 in institutional quarantine. 

COVID TRACKER

  • Deaths: 3

  • Recoveries: 315 

  • Total cases: 78,448

  • Total deaths: 619 

  • Total recoveries: 74,488

  • Active cases: 3,485

