Thiruvananthapuram district records 333 new COVID-19 cases, 315 recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday saw 333 people testing positive for COVID-19, of whom 240 contracted the infection through local transmission and three were health workers. Three more succumbed to the illness on the day.

Meanwhile, 315 patients recovered from the disease. At present, there are 3,485 active cases in the district. Around 1,768 people were brought under surveillance on the day. A total of 23,385 people are under home quarantine and 109 in institutional quarantine.

COVID TRACKER