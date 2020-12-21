Travancore Devaswom Board tells temples to keep annual festivals low profile

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AnnualL festivals of temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) should be a low profile affair in the wake of the pandemic, according to an order issued by the TDB.

The order has said that all festivals should be limited to customary rituals. The TDB has asked temples to avoid elephant parades and house visits for the 'parayeduppu' ritual. Free food, stage shows and public meetings should be avoided.

Devotees will not be permitted to bath in the temple ponds. Only a minimum number of staffers will be deployed on special duty for festivals. The assistant devaswom commissioner and deputy devaswom commissioner concerned should ensure that the festivals are conducted in adherence to the Covid protocol.

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. There are 1,250 temples under the TDB. The festival season begins with the mandalam-makaravilakku season and ends in the Malayalam month of Medam.