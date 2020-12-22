222 test +ve, 227 recover in district

By Express News Service

As many as 222 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Monday along with 227 recoveries. A total of 155 got infected through local transmission of whom nine are health workers. The district currently has 3,480 active cases. Five Covid deaths were also confirmed on the day. Sybaba Beevi, 64, from Pangode; O Abdul Majeed, 84, from Medical College; Ramachandran Nair, 68, from Kattayikkonam; Shangu, 62, from Panacode and Sheela, 49, from Kottakkal are the deceased.As many as 1,473 people were put under observation on the day. A total of 23,104 people are now under observation in the district with 90 of them in quarantine centres.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 222

Recoveries: 227

Deaths: 5

Total cases: 78,670

Total recoveries: 74,715

Total deaths: 624

Active cases: 3,480