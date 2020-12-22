BJP: LDF using unfair means to woo members in Mudakkal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A controversy erupted in Mudakkal panchayat on the day of swearing in with the BJP alleging an attempt from the LDF to get the support of two independent candidates through unsavoury means.The race between the LDF and the BJP to secure a majority to rule the panchayat is hotting up. While the BJP has won seven seats, the LDF has six and the UDF five, leaving the decision of two independents critical to the fortunes of the dominant fronts.

BJP’s Hari G Sarkara alleged the LDF tried to get the independents to sign their assent to stand by the LDF to form the council in Mudakkal, taking advantage of their illiteracy. “We had raised our protest with the secretary who had in turn contacted the Election Commission. The BJP is the single-largest party in the panchayat,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF refuted the allegations. CPM district secretariat member R Ramu said the allegations are baseless and that he knew of no such incident in the panchayat. “We’ve not been trying to get the support of the independents here. One of the independents had sworn allegiance to us even before contesting the election. As of now, there is no clear majority with seven representatives on our side, including one independent and six who won on the party ticket,” he said.