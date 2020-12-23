Bodies of woman, father flown home from UP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bodies of a woman and her father, who drowned in a river in Uttar Pradesh, were brought to the district on Tuesday. Karette natives Naziya R Hassan, 32, and T P Hazainar, 62, had drowned while attempting to save Naziya’s five-year old daughter Faizi who fell into the river while playing at the children’s park at Sita Kund in Matatila Dam on Sunday morning.

Naziya, in a bid to rescue her child, took the first plunge, following which Hazainar also jumped into

the river. Though local residents managed to rescue the child, the duo were washed away in the strong currents.