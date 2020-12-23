Man in critical condition after bid to immolate self

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man attempted to commit suicide by immolating himself in a house at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday. He was frustrated over the legal proceedings by a court to demolish a shed near his house. His wife and a police officer also suffered burns whle trying to rescue him. Rajan of Pongil, near Venpakal, has been admitted to the ICU of Medical College Hospital here.

Sources said his condition is serious. His wife Ambili and Additional SI Anilkumar were also admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable. The incident occurred around noon when the court officials, along with the police, reached the house at Venpakal to implement a court order.

According to Neyyattinkara police, there was a dispute between Rajan and his neighbour over ownership of a property. The dispute had escalated into a legal battle and is under consideration of the court. Recently, Rajan built a temporary shed in the disputed land.

The neighbour filed a petition and the court ordered to demolish the shed. When officials came to demolish the shed, Rajan poured kerosene over his body and set ablaze. Soon, Ambili and the ASI tried to rescue him but they also suffered burns. Rajan has suffered 60 per cent burns, while others have only minor injuries, said an officer.