Race on to wrest control of two key panchayats in Kerala post local body polls

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In two key panchayats, the race for securing rule is on, with all three fronts ready to throw their lot in - Peringammala in Nedumangad and Vilavoorkal in Malayinkeezhu - as no party has secured a clear majority.

In Vilavoorkal, BJP and LDF have 6 seats each. There are no independents here. BJP which previously ruled the panchayat is hopeful of a continued tenure. "We will go for election and ultimately the deciding factor will be draw of lots. No other alignment talks are going on," said Pallichal Biju, Kattakada Mandalam president, BJP. Here the president post is reserved for women (General).

A similar situation prevails in nearby Vilappil panchayat also where no one has a clear majority. In Vilappil, BJP has seven, LDF has eight and UDF has five along with one UDF rebel. The rebel could very well be the deciding factor.

In Peringammala, LDF has secured seven seats while UDF eight seats. However, three UDF rebels have also won. "The independent candidates here have not expressed any clear choice as of now. We will get a clear picture closer to the day of electing chairperson and vice chairperson,' said VK Madhu, representing CPM Vithura local committee.

Here the president position is reserved for SC (General) and both LDF and UDF camp have candidates who qualify.

Palode Ravi of the UDF said discussions are on with two UDF rebels in Peringammala. "There were some discussions going on. We are hopeful of coming to power here. Muslim League has also agreed to get the support of the rebels," said Ravi. The UDF rebels had defeated Muslim League candidates here.