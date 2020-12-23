STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Race on to wrest control of two key panchayats in Kerala post local body polls

In Vilappil, BJP has seven, LDF has eight and UDF has five along with one UDF rebel. The rebel could very well be the deciding factor.

Published: 23rd December 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In two key panchayats, the race for securing rule is on, with all three fronts ready to throw their lot in - Peringammala in Nedumangad and Vilavoorkal in Malayinkeezhu  - as no party has secured a clear majority.

In Vilavoorkal, BJP and LDF have 6 seats each. There are no independents here. BJP which previously ruled the panchayat is hopeful of a continued tenure. "We will go for election and ultimately the deciding factor will be draw of lots. No other alignment talks are going on," said Pallichal Biju, Kattakada Mandalam president, BJP. Here the president post is reserved for women (General).

A similar situation prevails in nearby Vilappil panchayat also where no one has a clear majority. In Vilappil, BJP has seven, LDF has eight and UDF has five along with one UDF rebel. The rebel could very well be the deciding factor.

In Peringammala, LDF has secured seven seats while UDF eight seats. However, three UDF rebels have also won. "The independent candidates here have not expressed any clear choice as of now. We will get a clear picture closer to the day of electing chairperson and vice chairperson,' said VK Madhu, representing CPM Vithura local committee.

Here the president position is reserved for SC (General) and both LDF and UDF camp have candidates who qualify.

Palode Ravi of the UDF said discussions are on with two UDF rebels in Peringammala. "There were some discussions going on. We are hopeful of coming to power here. Muslim League has also agreed to get the support of the rebels," said Ravi. The UDF rebels had defeated Muslim League candidates here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peringammala panchayat Vilavoorkal panchayat Kerala local body polls BJP LDF
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp