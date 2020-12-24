K Muraleedharan urges Congress to bring back former UDF allies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day of former chief minister K Karunakaran’s tenth death anniversary, his son K Muraleedharan, MP, noted in his Facebook post that it was after the Leader’s demise that communal forces gained strength in the state.

He said that when the BJP is making strides in the country, he fondly recalls the role his father had played.

Later at the memorial day programme held at Karunakaran’s statue near Museum Railway Station here on Wednesday, Muraleedharan urged the UDF that those allies who have since joined the LDF should be brought back to the fold.

Muraleedharan recalled how Karunakaran had revived the situation after being trounced in the polls where the party workers were cared for which is the need of the hour.

Muraleedharan urged that now what is required for the party is a strong stand.