More fresh COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases in the district saw a slight surge with the new positive cases going above 400 after a while on Wednesday.

As many as 404 new cases were reported on the day along with 312 recoveries, a marginal decrease in the number of new recoveries compared to last week.

The district has as many as 3,578 active cases.

As many as 1,164 people are newly placed under observation in the district on the day while a total of 21,677 people are now under Covid observation with 90 of them in quarantine centres.

Among the total cases, 284 are through local transmission among which 12 are health workers.

