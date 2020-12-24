STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More fresh COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as  404 new cases were reported on the day along with 312 recoveries, a marginal decrease in the number of new recoveries compared to last week. 

Published: 24th December 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Among the total cases, 284 are through local transmission among which 12 are health workers. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases in the district saw a slight surge with the new positive cases going above 400 after a while on Wednesday. 

As many as  404 new cases were reported on the day along with 312 recoveries, a marginal decrease in the number of new recoveries compared to last week. 

The district has as many as 3,578 active cases. 

As many as 1,164  people are newly placed under observation in the district on the day while a total of 21,677  people are now under Covid observation with 90 of them in quarantine centres. 

Among the total cases, 284 are through local transmission among which 12 are health workers. 

Covid tracker
Today’s cases-404
Today’s recovery-  312
Today’s death -0
Total death- 627
Total cases- 79,407
Total recovery- 75,347
Active cases- 3,578

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp