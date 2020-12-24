STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No time to crib' this Christmas

​With all mass gatherings, get-togethers and functions getting cancelled, many families are celebrating a low-key Christmas at home this year.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The seasonal wayside vendors selling cribs and decorations for Christmas celebrations are doing brisk business. 

Every Christmas season, CITU workers set up wayside crib shops near AKG Centre, attracting buyers from even neighbouring districts. 

According to J Gilbert, who has been selling cribs near the centre for the past eight years, they are getting more business than ever. He sells cane cribs, crib sets and other decorative items.  

“We are amused as we did not expect much business this year. People are coming from far-away places like Attingal, Kadinamkulam, Kattakada, Parassala and even Kollam to buy from us. Over the years, this spot has become more established,” said Gilbert. 

He said that availability of labourers is one issue. 

“Many workers who were from other states returned home. We are managing with very few who make cane furniture. The demand is more for cane cribs as the product lasts more than normal cribs,” said Gilbert. 

"One of our sellers sold nearly 180 cribs and I sold over 100," he gushes.

