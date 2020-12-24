STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Restaurants, hotels get the better deal amid pandemic in Thiruvananthapuram

Though most hotels cancelled their gala dinners for Christmas and New Year this year, many are at full occupancy, thanks to local tourists. 

Published: 24th December 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel

Though the tourism industry was hit by the pandemic, the influx of tourists has increased slightly this month, owing to holidays. 

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Usually, December and January months fetch hotels and restaurants in and around Thiruvananthapuram the most business. 

Though the tourism industry was hit by the pandemic, the influx of tourists has increased slightly this month, owing to holidays. 

Though most hotels cancelled their gala dinners for Christmas and New Year this year, many are at full occupancy, thanks to local tourists. 

“Christmas and New Year fall on weekdays this time. So, we are at  full occupancy this weekend. People are travelling on Friday and Monday, celebrating Christmas over the weekend,” said Ayyappan Kutty, general manager, Estuary Sarovar Portico, Poovar. 

According to him, room rates have been slashed heavily and gala dinners haven’t been made compulsory for in-house guests this year.

“As compared to the last season, we have cut room rates by almost 50 per cent to suit inbnound tourists. Also, the dinner menu has more Kerala dishes than continental. Though we had dull business at the beginning of December, it has surged now. We hope revenue from this month would help hotels and resorts pay the staff salaries in full. Many hotels have also reinstated their entire staff to meet the rush,” adds Ayyappan. 

According to Soby George, general manager, Gokulam Turtle on the Beach, Kovalam, they are at 80 per cent occupancy for the weekend. They have slashed the room rates by 30 per cent and are planning to have a normal dinner event for in-house guests during Christmas and New Year. 

“A majority of the guests are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Though they have enquired about entertainment programmes for the evenings, we haven’t planned anything, considering safety. We will be having a normal dinner with a limited menu,” he added.

Raising the bar

The officials of  Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) welcomed the state’s decision to open bars in hotels and resorts. 

“This will be a relief to the hotel and resort owners. The impact of this decision on the revenue can be only analysed after a month. The bars in the city have to be more careful about maintaining Covid-19 protocols,” said an official of KHRA.  

“People have started coming to bars. However, it will take some time for the sales to pick up. Temperature checks are being done and guests are being given sanitisers on arrival. Only two people are allowed at a table and the staff keep a check on this. The bar revenue can slowly ease the crisis faced by the tourism sector in the past months,” said Vivek Sasi, banquet manager, Windsor Rajadhani, Ambalamukku.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Christmas New Year
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp