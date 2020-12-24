Restaurants, hotels get the better deal amid pandemic in Thiruvananthapuram

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Usually, December and January months fetch hotels and restaurants in and around Thiruvananthapuram the most business.

Though the tourism industry was hit by the pandemic, the influx of tourists has increased slightly this month, owing to holidays.

Though most hotels cancelled their gala dinners for Christmas and New Year this year, many are at full occupancy, thanks to local tourists.

“Christmas and New Year fall on weekdays this time. So, we are at full occupancy this weekend. People are travelling on Friday and Monday, celebrating Christmas over the weekend,” said Ayyappan Kutty, general manager, Estuary Sarovar Portico, Poovar.

According to him, room rates have been slashed heavily and gala dinners haven’t been made compulsory for in-house guests this year.

“As compared to the last season, we have cut room rates by almost 50 per cent to suit inbnound tourists. Also, the dinner menu has more Kerala dishes than continental. Though we had dull business at the beginning of December, it has surged now. We hope revenue from this month would help hotels and resorts pay the staff salaries in full. Many hotels have also reinstated their entire staff to meet the rush,” adds Ayyappan.

According to Soby George, general manager, Gokulam Turtle on the Beach, Kovalam, they are at 80 per cent occupancy for the weekend. They have slashed the room rates by 30 per cent and are planning to have a normal dinner event for in-house guests during Christmas and New Year.

“A majority of the guests are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Though they have enquired about entertainment programmes for the evenings, we haven’t planned anything, considering safety. We will be having a normal dinner with a limited menu,” he added.

Raising the bar

The officials of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) welcomed the state’s decision to open bars in hotels and resorts.

“This will be a relief to the hotel and resort owners. The impact of this decision on the revenue can be only analysed after a month. The bars in the city have to be more careful about maintaining Covid-19 protocols,” said an official of KHRA.

“People have started coming to bars. However, it will take some time for the sales to pick up. Temperature checks are being done and guests are being given sanitisers on arrival. Only two people are allowed at a table and the staff keep a check on this. The bar revenue can slowly ease the crisis faced by the tourism sector in the past months,” said Vivek Sasi, banquet manager, Windsor Rajadhani, Ambalamukku.