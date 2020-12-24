Two murder convicts escape open jail in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two murder convicted escaped from the open jail in Nettukaltheri in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rajesh, who is serving life term for rape-murder of a teenager in Vattappara in 2011 and Sreenivasan, who murdered his wife, escaped on Thursday early morning.

Rajesh, an auto driver, was sentenced to death by a court in Thiruvananthapuram. Later the High Court converted it to a 25-year jail term without parole.

A similar incident happened in Attakulangara sub jail in Thiruvananthapuram last year when two women remand prisoners pulled out a prison escape. The duo were nabbed in three days.

The police said investigation has begun to trace the two.