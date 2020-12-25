STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An apt platform to showcase tribal artisan talent

Published: 25th December 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The bamboo craft exhibition organised by city-based organisation Fibrent at Womens Club, Kowdiar , concluded on Thursday | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Showcasing an array of bamboo products at the five-day exhibition at Women’s Club, Kowdiar, Fibrent — a company that works for the  empowerment of women from tribal settlements across the state -- aimed to provide a platform for tribal artisans to showcase their crafts. The exhibition which concluded on Thursday was a crowd puller despite the pandemic. 

The fest also allowed the Dalit and Adivasi women to interact with urban customers to know their preferences. The exhibits included a wide range of unique products made exclusively from bamboo -  from the lampshades which add a contemporary touch to interiors to sustainable bamboo toothbrushes. However, the most unique product displayed was the ‘Mazhamooli’, a musical instrument made from bamboo which produces the sound of water. Similarly, a bamboo bank providing the best alternative to a plastic coin bank was also on display.

“Craftswomen from the tribal settlements in Idukki and Thiruvalla are the brains behind the products. Each product was crafted with the present-day needs of those in urban areas,” said Jayakumari L R, a Fibrent coordinator. She added that such an exhibition was held for the first time. 

Fibrent was started a year ago to restore the livelihood of women from marginalised communities in the aftermath of the Kerala floods in 2018. Jayakumari says, “The disaster not only challenged their livelihood but also pushed them into abject poverty. We decided to develop a climate-friendly sustainable livelihood model and use bamboo as the resource.”

Suma M T, a craftswoman from Idukki said, “We haven’t used any chemicals while making our products and we always ensure that we don’t cut young bamboo shoots. All the products are handmade and designed to suit the taste of the city dwellers.” Nearly 19 products such as mobile holders, pen stands, wastebaskets, fruit baskets, pots, spoons, hangers and carved lampshades available in cylindrical and oval shapes were on display at the exhibition. The prices of the products ranged from `100 to `1,500. 

