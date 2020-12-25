Follow safety protocol: Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration on Thursday urged people to celebrate Christmas and New Year responsibly, following Covid protocol. District Collector Navjot Khosa said the celebrations should not happen at the expense of social distancing and protective gear.

“Christmas is a celebration of love and peace. It should be celebrated following Covid protocol and people should refrain from visiting other houses or meeting up in large numbers in any place. Special care should be given to children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Sanitiser should be used before giving and after receiving gifts. The number of people going for Christmas shopping from one house should be limited to two,” the Collector said in a statement. “A very strong second wave of Covid is reported and we should take extra care to keep the situation safe here,” Khosa added.