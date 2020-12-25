More eyes on eateries to monitor Shigella

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The outbreak of Shigella, an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria, has caused concern among health authorities across the state. On Thursday, a fresh case of Shigella was reported at Kozhikode, taking the total number of confirmed cases reported in Kerala to seven, including one death.

According to sources, there are around 20 suspected cases in Kozhikode. With the state on high alert, district health authorities have stepped up surveillance in Thiruvananthapuram. Shigella, which is highly contagious, is spread through contaminated food and water. With the festival season in progress, health authorities are warning people against forming crowds, which will facilitate a faster spread of infection. According to health authorities, eating from unhygienic eateries may be a major cause for the spread of infectious diseases.

With the threat looming large, the District Medical Office (DMO) has joined hands with food safety authorities to monitor the hygiene standards at eateries. The district wing of the Commissionerate of Food Safety has constituted four squads for conducting inspection at eateries during the festive season.

“We have already started the work. We have given strict instructions to the food business owners, especially with regard to the water they use for serving and cooking purposes. We have asked them to produce water quality certificates if they use water from sources other than those supplied by Kerala Water Authority (KWA),” said Alex K Issac, Assistant Food Safety Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram. He said that the inspection has been going on for the past two days and hygiene standards at eateries are satisfactory.

“We haven’t come across any violation so far. We have instructed the FBOs to ensure their food handlers maintain proper hygiene and wash vegetables thoroughly before cooking. Also, the utensils they use for serving should be clean and dry,” said Alex. He said that the inspection will continue till December 31.

“We have given strict directions regarding the use of only permitted food colours, especially in cakes and desserts that are sold the most during the season,” he added. District Medical Officer K S Shinu added that sensitising the public is the only way. “We are circulating information, education and communication (IEC) materials to create awareness among the public. Food business owners have been asked to maintain personal hygiene. Because of Covid-19, people are quite conscious about keeping their hands clean,” said Shinu.

what is shigella

Shigella infection (shigellosis) is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The main sign of the infection is diarrhea, which often is bloody. Shigella is very contagious. People get infected with shigella when they come in contact with and swallow small amounts of bacteria from the stool of a person who is infected with the bacteria.