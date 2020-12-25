‘Nilavu’ project to be completed in three months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to complete the ‘Nilavu’ project – which replaces existing street lights with LED bulbs – within three months. The project aims to provide better lighting and to reduce power charges of local self-governments by a projected half. The project costs `296 crore and is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

This apart, the cabinet has decided to create 721 teacher posts in aided arts and science colleges. A self-employment project titled “Navajeevan” will be launched for people aged between 50-65 years. The project aims to support those who did not land a job despite registering with the employment exchange.