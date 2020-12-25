Sivagiri fete to begin on Friday, virtually

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the history of the Sivagiri Mutt, the 88th annual Sivagiri pilgrimage is taking place on a virtual platform due to the pandemic. The three-day annual pilgrimage, will however, be stretched into eight days this time starting Friday. Experts from various fields will speak in the virtual meet that will be telecast on Sivagiri TV in eight official languages.

The pilgrimage was first held in 1928 by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with just five pilgrims which has since evolved into lakhs of pilgrims converging at Sivagiri Mutt.Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust general secretary Sandrananda Swami will speak at 9am today.

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev (Isha Foundation), Sri M (The Satsang Foundation), Muni Narayana Prasad (Narayana Gurukulam, Varkala), Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan, Pachalloor Abdul Salim Moulavi (Balaramapuram Valiya Palli Imam) among others will also give lectures.