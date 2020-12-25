Teachers divided over exam date

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as state government decided to reopen schools for Classes X and XII in January amid Covid-19 pandemic and conduct public examinations- SSLC, HSE and VHSE- in March, teachers are divided over the schedule.The government has decided to conduct SSLC and Plus II examinations from March 17 to March 30. However, it is yet to issue notification for the exams owing to opposition from a section of school teachers.

V K Ajith Kumar, president, Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association, said since portions of syllabus in the first section of Class X have not been completed, it is not advisable to conduct examinations in March.Classes for the first section in Class X are still under way and classes for second section are yet to begin. A major portion of the syllabus is yet to be covered. Moreover, classes are being held virtually through television. Similarly for Class XII, only 40 per cent of portions have been completed and 60 per cent remain.

Students have been asked to come to schools from January. Two months are not sufficient for completion of syllabus. So we urge the government to rethink on the decision and conduct examinations in late April or May,” he said.Meanwhile, Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) wants the examination to be held in March itself as teachers could get ample time to prepare for next academic year.

However, KSTA has demanded the government to cut short the syllabus so as to avoid unnecessary burden on students.“Examinations should be held in March itself. The portions can be completed before March if some of the subject portions are scrapped. But we favour the government decision,” said K C Harikrishnan, general secretary, KSTA.

As a preliminary step towards conducting examinations smoothly, the department has asked State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to submit a review report on Class X and XII curricula to select portions that need to be given priority. The report is expected to be submitted by the end of the month.

Regular classes, which are expected to begin next month, will be exam-oriented. The state government has been exploring various options to ensure that students do not lose an academic year. Though ‘First Bell’ - the virtual classes by the government - is under way, schools need to ensure the completion of syllabi once regular classes commence.