13 hospitals get NQAS certification

As many AS 13 more hospitals in the state secured the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification provided by the National Health Mission.

According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, despite Covid-19, the PHCs in the state continue to provide quality health care services to the people and the same gets highlighted through the fact that of the best PHC list the first 12 are from the state.

As of now, 85 institutions in the state have received the NQAS certification and these include 66 FHCs, seven urban UPHCs, five CHCs, four taluk hospitals and three district hospitals. 

