202 more test Covid positive in Capital; 221 recover

Published: 27th December 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 202 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. Of them, 145 contracted the virus through local transmission. Three health workers are also among the infected. 

The district also recorded 221 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 3,462 active cases. As many as 1,204 people are under observation in the district on Saturday. A total of  21,895  people are under observation for Covid-19 in the district. Of them, 76 are in quarantine centres.

361 newly infected in Kollam district
Kollam: With 361 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and 494 cases reported on Friday, active cases rose to 4,602 in the district. Meanwhile, 192 people recovered from the disease on the day. 
Among the newly infected, 353 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

Two persons who came from abroad and three patients who came from other states were also found to have contracted the disease. The sources of infection of three patients remain unknown. A total of 29 cases were reported from the corporation limits. Among the munici-palities, Karunagappally reported six cases, Punalur four cases and three cases each were reported in Kottarakkara and Paravur. In grama panchayats, the highest number of cases were reported from Mayanad which is 135, followed by Kulakkada (16), Elamballoor and Oachira (10 cases each).

