CPI formation day observed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI observed the 95th anniversary of the formation of the party. In the state capital, party state secretary Kanam Rajendran hoisted the flag. According to the CPI, the Communist Party of India came into existence on December 26, 1925. The party was formed with various Communist groups, functioning in India and abroad, coming together to form a single political party.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanam said the Communist Party of India was at the forefront of many a revolutionary struggle. Sangh Parivar activists who played no role in the Independence struggle, are now trying to own the freedom struggle, he alleged.

“The farmers’ agitation against the central government policies is now developing into a major people’s movement. The Communist movement should remain equipped to fight against such parochial policies,” said Kanam. CPI national executive member K E Ismayil, state assistant secretaries K Prakash Babu, Sathyan Mokeri, state executive members and district secretary G R Anil spoke.