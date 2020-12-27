STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Likely to be nation’s youngest mayor, Arya envisages a waste-free Thiruvananthapuram

The state president of Balasangham, Arya is a second-year degree student of All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Arya Rajendran, 21, the newly-elected CPM councillor from Mudavanmugal and  mayor-presumptive, a waste-free city is a mission she aims to embark upon in the next five years. Not necessarily as mayor, though. 

“No official announcement has been made with regard to my elevation as mayor-designate. Though there are limitations in explaining my plans as a mayor at the moment, as councillor and as a student, my aim is to see the state capital becoming a waste-free city. Even highly educated people are poor in waste management. We need to have a clear plan and it is a major goal for me,” said Arya. 

Establishing primary health centres(PHC) on ward basis is the young councillor’s second priority.

“It was a lesson which the Covid outbreak taught me. People were scared to visit hospitals given the footfall there.  Evidently we need more health centres,” she said. 

Providing facilities for feeding mothers and ensuring safe passage for women in the city are two other areas which she intend to focus on.  

Along with the new responsibilities brought on by  elected office and possible elevation to the mayoral post, Arya plans to continue her studies with the help of the party and her college. 

Daughter of Rajendran K M and Sreelatha, Arya has a brother Aravind  who is presently working in Abu Dhabi.

Her birthday falls on January 12 National Youth Day. 

