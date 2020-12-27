New leaders for local bodies soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in city corporation, district panchayat and the four municipalities only a day away, speculations are rife. While Arya Rajendran of Mudavanmugal ward in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation is likely to be the next mayor of the city with LDF having 51 seats, other positions are still subject to speculation.

Deputy mayor will be from CPI and P K Raju who won from Pattom will take the mantle. He will also be the parliamentary party leader in the council. In district panchayat, Suresh Kumar who won from Malayinkeezhu block division is expected to be the president candidate. A Shailaja Begum is expected to continue as vice-president.

“I have not received any official confirmation from the party. I am only aware of what we are all seeing in the media. I will be happy to take on any responsibility. We hope to continue the work done by the previous district panchayat council which was exceptional,” said Suresh Kumar. He was earlier elected to district panchayat from Balaramapuram division back in 2005. Last tenure he led a standing committee in Nemom block.

In Neyyattinkara municipality, P K Rajmohan who won from Moonukallumoodu and former state president of KSTA, will be the chairperson should LDF successfully form the council with 18 seats. UDF which has secured 17 seats is also trying to secure the rule here. In an attempt to keep new allies closer, Priyamma Suresh who won from Kerala Congress will be given the vice-chairperson post.

In Attingal, former municipal chairperson S Kumari and S Sheeja are being considered. A final decision is yet to be made.However, the stage is more or less set in Varkala where K M Laji, who won from Teachers Colony, is being touted as the next chairperson. An announcement will only be made on Sunday. She was Varkala block panchayat president and is the president of Varkala Karshika Grama Vikasana Bank. Here LDF is backed by two independents.

Sudarshini, one of the independents is expected to be the next vice- chairperson. In Nedumangad municipality, the picture will be clear as the post of chairperson is reserved for scheduled caste women.

Sreeja T and Sreekala are the probables here. Though a decision has been made, party leaders are tight-lipped about the choice. The chairperson and vice-chairperson elect will be officially confirmed only late in the evening on Sunday.