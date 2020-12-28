STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenges aplenty for next council in Neyyattinkara

It  has long been alleged Neyyattinkara, one of the largest municipalities in the state, is often ignored by governments when it comes to big-ticket projects.

Published: 28th December 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress and CPM flags

Congress and CPM flags

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new municipal council in Neyyattinkara -- where the UDF, LDF and the BJP-led NDA secured 17, 18 and nine seats, respectively following a pitched battle in the recent local body polls -- has its work cut out. 

Topping the list of priorities is the construction of a crematorium, work on which was  under way at Perumpazhuthoor before local protests brought it to a halt. With dead bodies being taken either to Parassala or Thiruvananthapuram, it is the need of the hour here. 

“If it’s a UDF-ruled council our first priority will be to execute the project,” said Gramam Praveen, who was re-elected from Krishnapuram on a UDF ticket.  The proposed Material Recovery Facility at Thozhukkal is another project which got stuck at the midway stage after an investment of over `10 lakh had been made. W R Heeba, former chairperson, said, “The project will be revived and I am sure we can convince people of its importance through talks.” 

Heeba also has high hopes for the Erattinpuram Tourism Project. An adventure tourism destination and rock garden have been envisaged as part of the project.  Setting up a history museum at Vlangamuri and starting a boat service from Aruvikkara to Amaravila through the Neyyar are also on the cards.The inauguration of Kariyil Krishnapilla memorial mini shopping centre alongside the famed Akshaya Complex is a much awaited project. Here, the construction works are almost over. But the inauguration got delayed, said Heeba. 

Perumpazhuthoor development project is another major one where things have reached as far as land acquisition and payment of compensation. “Rs 1crore has been earmarked for providing compensation to landowners here. Once it is disbursed, the decks will be cleared for the project,” said Heeba. 

It  has long been alleged Neyyattinkara, one of the largest municipalities in the state, is often ignored by governments when it comes to big-ticket projects. “To some extent, this is true. We should be making strides on the development front. But this is not happening,” ” said Gramam Praveen.

