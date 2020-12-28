STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunkard pushes mother-in-law to death in Thiruvananthapuram

The police said Sunil, who was a drunkard had not been in good terms with his in-laws for the past few months.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old woman died of head injuries after she was pushed to the ground by her son-in-law during a family feud at her house near Vembayam on Sunday evening. Indira, was pushed to the ground by Sunil, 34, when she intervened in a domestic feud between her daughter and the son-in-law. Indira sustained head injuries in the fall resulting in instant death, the Venjaramoodu police said.

The police said Sunil, who was a drunkard had not been in good terms with his in-laws for the past few months. On Sunday evening, he picked up a fight with his wife Neethu and when Indira tried to intervene, she was pushed to the ground. Indira’s head hit hard against the floor and she fell unconscious. She was rushed to Kanyakulangara government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case of murder against Sunil, who is yet to be arrested.

Kerala murder Kerala Vembayam murder
