Farm Fresh wayside market a hit in Kowdiar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wayside stall run by the Anad-based farmers collective at Kowdiar is into the 12th week. The shop run by the Anad Ecoshop team functions in front of the Government LPS at Kuravankonam functions every Thursday. The farm produces for sale include milk, plantain and other fruits, vegetables, tubers, honey, coconut oil, egg and rice. The stall named Kerala Farm Fresh Wayside Market is a big hit among the city residents. The farmers also celebrated Christmas with customers the other day.

The celebration was inaugurated by Kuravankonam ward councillor P Shyamkumar by cutting the cake. Kowdiar Residents Association president T J Mathew presided over the function. Agriculture deputy director Baiju Simon, Anad agricultute officer S Jayakumar and ecoshop president Anad Albert attended.

On-the-spot remuneration

On Thursdays, from 9am to 11am, the Ecoshop hosts a market at the Anad junction in which vegetables, plantains and tubers produced by local farmers are put for sale. The Ecoshop facilitates the business between the producer and customer. A base price will be fixed for each produce and is auctioned off. The customers include the general public and traders. The highlight of the market is that the farmer gets his remuneration on the spot, according toJayakumar, Anad agricultural officer who conceived the weekly market. The market was started in November last year and the sales volume is over J15 lakh so far. Each farmer pays five percent of their earnings to the Ecoshop.