Man who sustained burns while resisting eviction dies in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old man, who sustained severe burns while resisting evacuation of his family from 'purambokku' land, succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday midnight.

Rajan and his family were living at Nettathottam Colony near Nellimoodu. Rajan and his wife Ambily threatened to immolate themselves after the police came to evict them on the basis of a court order.

The court had passed the order on the basis of a complaint filed by Vasantha, a neighbour of Rajan. When the police came to evict them on December 22, Rajan and Ambily tried to resist by pouring petrol over them and threatening to set themselves on fire. As a policeman lunged forward to snatch away the lighter from Rajan, he ignited it causing fire. Ambily is still undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical.

Rajan's son Ranjith, meanwhile, requested the Chief Minister to allow their father to be cremated in the place were the family has been staying.

"It was his wish to be cremated in the place where we lived, " he said.

Rajan's other son Rahul alleged that the action of the police had led to the tragedy and demanded action against them and their neighbour, Vasanthi, who had approached the court.

