STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man who sustained burns while resisting eviction dies in Thiruvananthapuram

The man suffered injuries when he set himself on fire while trying to resist evacuation of his family from a purambokku land.

Published: 28th December 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old man, who sustained severe burns while resisting evacuation of his family from 'purambokku' land, succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday midnight.

Rajan and his family were living at Nettathottam Colony near Nellimoodu. Rajan and his wife Ambily threatened to immolate themselves after the police came to evict them on the basis of a court order. 

The court had passed the order on the basis of a complaint filed by Vasantha, a neighbour of Rajan. When the police came to evict them on December 22, Rajan and Ambily tried to resist by pouring petrol over them and threatening to set themselves on fire. As a policeman lunged forward to snatch away the lighter from Rajan, he ignited it causing fire. Ambily is still undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical.

Rajan's son Ranjith, meanwhile, requested the Chief Minister to allow their father to be cremated in the place were the family has been staying.

"It was his wish to be cremated in the place where we lived, " he said.

Rajan's other son Rahul alleged that the action of the police had led to the tragedy and demanded action against them and their neighbour, Vasanthi, who had approached the court. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Immolation purambokku land
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp