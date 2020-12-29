188 Covid cases, 262 recoveries in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 188 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Monday along with 262 recoveries, the fresh number of cases seeing a drop due to less number of tests on Sunday. The district has as many as 3,455 active cases as on Monday. As many as 1,160 people were newly put under observation in the district on the day.Among the total cases, 112 were through local transmission.
Covid tracker
Monday’s cases 188
Recoveries 262
Deaths 5
Total deaths 652
Total cases 80,745
Total recoveries 76,796
Active cases 3,462