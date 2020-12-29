STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City’s General Hospital to start non-Covid treatment soon

It has been several months since the General Hospital was upgraded as a second-line treatment centre for Covid-19 patients. 

Published: 29th December 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

File pic

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of Covid-19 cases dropping in the capital, the district health authorities are planning to restart treatment for diseases other than coronavirus infection at the hospital. The facility is currently a dedicated Covid-19 care centre, providing medical care for Category B patients

It has been several months since the General Hospital was upgraded as a second-line treatment centre for Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are around 3,482 active coronavirus cases in the district and around 160 patients are under treatment at the hospital. Several speciality services offered by the hospital have been stalled to facilitate Covid-19 treatment in the last few months, leaving hundreds of patients from economically backward families in the lurch. 

General Hospital caters to nearly 75,000 out-patients and 15,000 in-patients every month.Though a Cath Lab was inaugurated at the facility recently, it is yet to become beneficial to the public.  According to sources, the hospital will start taking non-Covid patients in the next two weeks. “We have discussed it with the District Medical Officer. Our plan is to introduce non-Covid treatment in a phased manner. We will resume the services by January 15,” said an official, adding that there is a slight spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week.

“Though there is a slight surge, the figures are not alarming. We used to have only around 110 patients until a week ago. Now we have 160,” said the official. As the first step, the hospital authorities have decided to clear the surgical block, and start treatment for other diseases there. Cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology and neurology treatments are otherwise provided at the General Hospital. Patients used to depend on the facility for physical medicine and rehabilitation, respiratory medicine, skin, ENT, ophthalmology, radiology and pediatrics.

Surgeries to resume
Surgical procedures which have been stalled are also expected to resume soon. Health Minister KK Shylaja inaugurated the Cath Lab and cardiac ICU set up at a cost of `7.5 crore last October.  “Before we got the Cath Lab, we used to refer the patients to Medical College Hospital. Private hospitals charge huge sums for procedures including angiogram and angioplasty. Because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to provide new facilities to patients yet,” said an official. 

“Private hospitals charge a minimum of `75,000 for a simple procedure like angioplasty. We will be able to give the same treatment at a basic cost of stent. They will not be charged for the procedures,” said the official. Joseph Chacko, state president, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, said that it is high time the state gave priority to both Covid patients and those suffering from other ailments. 

“Covid-19 is here to stay. Even after vaccines are administered, there would be random cases. It’s not fair to block treatment for patients who might be suffering from more life-threatening diseases. Many people have postponed their treatment and surgeries. The state has to come up with a clear plan for handling this,” said Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp