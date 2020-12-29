CPI-CPM rift in Nedumangad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With disagreements on the selection of vice- chairperson in the municipality, CPI- CPM relations turned sour in Nedumangad. The CPI district leadership has approached LDF leadership asking for a quick redressal of the disagreement here. In the municipality where LDF won 27 out of 39 seats, CPM has 24 seats and CPI 3. According to the understanding between the parties, the vice- chairperson position should have gone to CPI. However, the local CPM leadership, unhappy about CPI’s choice of candidate fielded its own candidate who won.

“Last I heard, the new vice-chairperson was set to resign. We expect a positive response in the meeting to be held on Tuesday morning,” said G R Anil, district secretary, CPI.CPM fielded its councillor Harikeshan against CPI candidate Raveendran. According to CPM leadership, Raveendran is corrupt and has roots in UDF. He migrated to the Left only a few years back.

However, CPI leadership is set on their choice. “When the candidate was decided, when he was introduced or at any point during the election, no objection was raised. In fact he is now the director board member of an LDF-led bank there. There were no objections then. The position is granted to a party. It’s the party’s decision to nominate a candidate.

