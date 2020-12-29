STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disinfecting process at schools begins ahead of reopening 

The state government decided to reopen the schools in January after being shut down for nine months owing to the pandemic.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the schools in the state reopening on January 1 for exam orientation for students of classes X and XII, arrangements have been taken by the general education department to disinfect the schools. Teachers and students are instructed to follow the Covid-19 protocol and the classes will be conducted on a shift basis. 

As per the guidelines by the General Education Department, a maximum of 50 per cent students will be allowed to be present in a class in the first phase. 

A Shajahan, secretary, General Education Department, told TNIE that all arrangements have been completed for school reopening and the department have sent instructions to the schools for the strict adherence of Covid-19 protocol. “Director of General Education has already sent the advisory to the schools for reopening. The schools have been asked to make arrangements prescribed by the health department. Schools are also given the authority to take the decisions on the working hours after convening a meeting with PTA members,” he said.

what to follow

In the first week, classes will be held in two shifts with one student on each bench. 
The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to noon or 10 am to 1 pm, while the second shift will begin from noon to 4 pm or 1 pm to 5 pm. 
The number of students allowed in the schools should be limited based on the total strength of the students in a class, available classrooms and other infrastructure facilities. 
The students should maintain a safe distance of at least two metres between them. The class timings will be restructured based on the shifts and regular intervals will be allowed for the students. 
Students, teachers or staff having symptoms of Covid-19 should come to school only after completing the quarantine period prescribed by the health department.
School authorities are instructed to ensure sanitation on campus. In addition, face masks, digital thermometer, sanitisers and soaps should be kept on school premises. 
Teachers should also maintain social distancing norms in staff rooms. The sign boards, stickers and posters informing the students about the importance of social distancing and wearing masks should be displayed on the school premises. 
A regular health check-up of the students and teachers should be held if necessary. All schools are also directed to constitute a Covid cell to co-ordinate  the Covid-19 preventive measures. 
Students should not share their food and other items. The schools should have facilities to organise necessary counselling for students who suffer any sort of stress or depression. 
Special care should be given to the differently-abled students. A separate room should be arranged in every school for symptomatic students as part of monitoring them on a regular basis. 

