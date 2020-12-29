Major fire breaks out in rubber sheet godown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out in a godown storing hundreds of rubber sheets at Kilimanoor in the early hours of Monday. The fire caused a loss of above `10 lakh. Around 4am the fire broke out at the godown owned by Reji at Thannimoodu near Kunnummal. A major disaster was averted as the godown is located at an isolated place inside a rubber plantation.

It took over three hours to douse the fire completely. Fire fighters from Attingal, Kadakkal, Venjaramoodu, Varkala and Kattakada units took part in the operation. Preliminary probe revealed the fire was triggered due to excess smoking of rubber sheets as part of processing it. “When we reached, smoke had engulfed the building and the fire was spreading on the sheets,” said an officer of Attingal fire station.

